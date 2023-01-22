In their second performance of the night, Sam Smith delivered a performance of “Gloria” on the Saturday Night Live stage. During the performance, Smith was joined by a choir, who delivered beautiful harmonies throughout the song.

“Demons on my shoulder / Monsters in my head / Shadow in the water / Will you be my friend? / The world revolves around me / As I lay in my bed / Dreaming of more, more,” sing Smith and the choir on the song’s opening verse.

Sharon Stone also made an appearance during the performance, laying face-up in a chair, then arising midway through the song.

The performance took place days before their upcoming fourth studio album, also called Gloria, is set for release.

While Smith is largely known for their break-up songs and heartbreak anthems, they said in an interview with Refinery29 that Gloria will be rooted in pure queer joy.

“I wanted to make an album that was joyful,” Smith said. “I felt like heartbreak had become such a safe place for me in terms of writing music that it was quite scary to write something joyful.”

You can check out the performance above.

Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol and EMI. You can pre-save it here.