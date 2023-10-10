All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. One of Blackpink’s members is back in her solo era with a killer new tune. Noah Kahan teamed up with Kacey Musgraves for a creative crossover reinterpretation of a fan-favorite. And so much more not to miss. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Jennie — “You And Me” This week, Jennie from Blackpink is back on her solo career. She dropped both a regular version of “You And Me” and a remixed Coachella version, as she performed it with the girls during their festival set earlier this year. “I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s,” she previously told Harper’s Bazaar South Korea (via Rolling Stone). NewJeans — “Gods” NewJeans recently partnered with League Of Legends to perform the game’s world championship anthem, resulting in their new song, “Gods.” They are the first K-Pop act to have the honor. “It was fun to try a new genre and sound,” the girls shared in a statement.

Holly Humberstone — “Kissing In Swimming Pools” Holly Humberstone is just a few weeks away from the release of her new album, Paint My Bedroom Black. Over the past few weeks, she’s treated fans to early previews of songs — the latest being “Kissing In Swimming Pools.” The personal track finds her showing off a romantic side, with a bit of childlike and teenage wonder mixed in. NCT 127 — “Fact Check” “Fact Check” finds the K-Pop boys hyping themselves up as they tell listeners, “Check the facts, go check that / Check the stats, go check that.” In the music video, they travel around Seoul, bringing their addictive choreography along the way.

Omar Apollo — “Live For Me” Omar Apollo described “Live For Me” as a time of “coming to terms with the person I was becoming and letting go of the old to be able to feel like myself and whatever purity I had left.” He added in the statement, “Addressing parts of me I’ve compartmentalized, leaving myself feeling a bit exposed… I feel lighter now and ready for the next phase of whatever life has to offer.” Nessa Barrett — “Club Heaven” “Club Heaven” finds Barrett grieving under the glittering lights at a club she used to go to with a late loved one. The emotional track was dedicated to her friend who passed away. While she previously said she wasn’t sure if she’d ever release it, fans now get the chance to hear it — and find their own connections.

Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves — “She Calls Me Back” Noah Kahan has become a rising presence as a folk-pop performer, and what better way to boost that than by a collab with Kacey Musgraves? The result is their hypnotic duet, “She Calls Me Back,” a new version of the loved track from Kahan’s 2022 album, Stick Season. (G)I-DLE – “I Want That” (G)I-DLE is coming for revenge on their fiery “I Want That.” As the lead single from the band’s first English EP, Heat, the girls find themselves waking up and breaking up with their relationships.