Riot Games, creator of the popular game League Of Legends, has had incredible success partnering with music acts over the past few years. In 2019, Riot was early to the K-pop train with the inclusion of (G)I-dle member Soyeon in the game’s virtual rap group, True Damage, and in 2021, Riot paired Imagine Dragons with JID for the Arcane theme song “Enemy,” which turned out to be a top-ten Billboard hit.
With the League Of Legends World Championship coming to Seoul this year, League once again appears to be returning to the K-pop well with one of the genre’s hottest new girl groups for the 2023 World Championship anthem. NewJeans, which has come out of the gate swinging with a No. 1-selling EP, will contribute “Gods,” debuting October 3rd.
Will NewJeans Perform For The League Of Legends World Championship 2023?
Although the press release for the new single doesn’t specifically say that NewJeans will perform the song at Worlds, it’s probably safe to say that they will based on the recent history of anthem artists.
Last year, the brand recruited Lil Nas for the anthem for the League Of Legends World Championship in Mexico City. He performed “Star Walkin” to kick things off at the opening ceremony in San Francisco via a huge hologram of mech that lifted him up. With that history in mind, there’s little doubt that NewJeans will also be performing their anthem for the hometown crowd — and that it’ll be even more visually mind-blowing than ever.