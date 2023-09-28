Riot Games, creator of the popular game League Of Legends, has had incredible success partnering with music acts over the past few years. In 2019, Riot was early to the K-pop train with the inclusion of (G)I-dle member Soyeon in the game’s virtual rap group, True Damage, and in 2021, Riot paired Imagine Dragons with JID for the Arcane theme song “Enemy,” which turned out to be a top-ten Billboard hit.

With the League Of Legends World Championship coming to Seoul this year, League once again appears to be returning to the K-pop well with one of the genre’s hottest new girl groups for the 2023 World Championship anthem. NewJeans, which has come out of the gate swinging with a No. 1-selling EP, will contribute “Gods,” debuting October 3rd.