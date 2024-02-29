On February 8, Kacey Musgraves released “Deeper Well,” the title track of her forthcoming album. In the acoustic-based song, Musgraves sang about “saying goodbye to the people / That I feel are real good at wasting my time.” This morning, February 29, Musgraves released “Too Good To Be True,” which outlines the most relatable and simple request that could prevent the wasting of time.

Also an acoustic song highlighting Musgraves’ strengths as a songwriter, “Too Good To Be True” opens with Musgraves describing simplistic luxuries on a Monday morning (“Made some breakfast, made some love”) before the chorus finds her as vulnerable as ever, singing, “Please don’t make me regret / Openin’ up that part of myself / That I’ve been scared to give again / Be good to me, and I’ll be good to you / But please don’t be too good to be true.”

Both songs deliver on Musgraves promised listeners could expect from the record.

“I didn’t know what kind of record I was going to make,” Musgraves said in a statement upon the title track’s release. “Other than the fact that it was going to be soft and organic and honest. My songwriting roots. And about less meaning more. But beyond that, this album is about who I am in love, and what I’m looking for. The songs are very spiritual. I was seeking some different environmental energy for this project, and Electric Lady has the best mojo.”

Deeper Well is due out March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Ahead of release day, Musgraves will serve as the musical guest on a Sydney Sweeney-hosted SNL episode this Saturday, March 2. Musgraves simultaneously announced her Deeper Well World Tour alongside dropping “Too Good To Be True.”

Watch the “Too Good To Be True” lyric video above, and see Musgraves’ upcoming tour dates below.