This week in pop music saw some exciting releases from big and up-and-coming artists alike. Billie Eilish signaled the beginning of an era with a new single, Tones And I returned with a vulnerable tune, and Benee released her anticipated debut album. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am” It’s been over a year and a half since Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? catapulted the singer into global stardom and earned her a number of Grammy Awards. Now, after a handful of quiet tracks, Eilish is back with her familiar brooding pop on “Therefore I Am.” Over a teeming beat, Eilish aims to bring an egotistical counterpart down a few notches on the kiss-off single. Tones And I — “Fly Away” Tones And I’s carefree tune “Dance Monkey” took over global airwaves and became the most Shazam’d song of all time but now, the singer is offering a closer look at her artistry. Debuting the touching song “Fly Away,” Tones And I gets personal over a pumping beat. “‘Fly Away’ is about chasing your dreams, reaching your goals and the realities that comes with it,” she said in a statement. “Being a busker, I obviously had bigger dreams. However, this song is inspired by the way I thought I would feel versus the way I actually feel. I think that’s very powerful, at least to me. It’s about genuine happiness and what we think we need to have happiness versus what we actually want.”

Benee — “Sheesh” Feat. Grimes After her breakout single “Supalonely” went viral on TikTok, fans have been waiting to see what New Zealand musician Benee has in store next. Maintaining her momentum, Benee is back with her debut album Hey U X which boasts a number of exciting collaborations, including the head-spinning track “Sheesh” with Grimes. “I’m writing music for one human listening to the music,” Benee said about the record. “I want them to feel as connected as they can to my mind. I called it ‘Hey U X’ like a message that you send to a friend.” Finneas — “Where The Poison Is” While people across the world were celebrating the prospects of Donald Trump’s presidency coming to an end, Finneas was writing about it. The producer/singer released “Where The Poison Is” as a politically-charged track, touching on the president’s mishandling of the pandemic and even labeling him “poisonous.”

Aya Nakamura — “Doudou” Malian-born French artist Aya Nakamura released her anticipated record Aya this week, and on it arrived the hip-shaking tune “Doudou.” The singer injects an infectious energy on the track as she sings of testing her limits with a newfound love interest. Tayla Parx — “Fixerupper” Tayla Parx is just a few days away from releasing her sophomore album Coping Mechanisms. To offer one last taste of her lavish sound, Parx debuted a sincere single. “’Fixerupper’ marks a moment of growth,” Parx said in a statement. “It came after I ended up meeting my next love. I recognized the need to get over some situations, be patient, and understand there are some bandages necessary to fix me up.”

Anne-Marie — “Problems” It’s been two years since the release of Anne-Marie’s debut album. But she’s since held fans at bay for new music by dropping collaborations with Doja Cat and Lauv. Now pivoting back to her solo material, the singer shared “Problems” this week. Over a revved-up beat, Anne-Marie sings of working through her relationship issues to be with the one she loves. 3Oh!3 — “Lonely Machines” Feat. 100 Gecs It’s been a while since we’ve heard a peep from ’00s electronic duo 3Oh!3 but that didn’t stop the left-of-center pop artist 100 Gecs from bringing them back into the limelight. The two groups teamed up for “Lonely Machines,” a reference-filled track parodying the importance of technology in today’s world.