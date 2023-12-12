All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Tate McRae put out her sophomore record, as the 20-year-old continues taking over pop. Meanwhile, other artists like Griff and Rina Sawayama delivered thrilling new songs that completed their latest projects. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Tate McRae — “Run For The Hills” Uproxx cover star Tate McRae has been continuing her buzz with the release of her sophomore album, Think Later. A standout track from it is “Run For The Hills,” which McRae herself gave a recent stamp of approval to. “It was always a favorite of my friends from Canada, and that always was important to me,” she shared. Nessa Barrett — “Girl In New York” Nessa Barrett is sleuthing out infidelity on her new “Girl In New York” single, adding a layer of emotion with the slower pacing. Fans had previously loved the song after she performed it throughout her recent tour.

Rina Sawayama – “Flavour Of The Month” Rina Sawayama treated fans to some new bonus tracks for her Hold The Girl album. One of these, “Flavour Of The Month,” finds her not wanting her time to be wasted, over a hypnotic beat from producer Rich Cooper. Peso Pluma, Anitta – “Bellakeo” Peso Pluma and Anitta dropped their new “Bellakeo” collaboration, which is a fun and flirty party track. “Plan B on the radio, she sings it with her friends / Shots of Clase Azul and we’re going directly to the club,” he sings, according to Variety.

Griff — “Astronaut” Griff’s new song “Astronaut” completes her Vert1go Vol. 1 project, as she sends listeners to another planet with the dreamy ballad. Backed with a piano instrumental played by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, she details feelings of abandonment. “We listened to maybe 30 of my songs together, but he kept stopping ‘Astronaut,'” Griff shared. “Chris advised me to strip it all back and keep things simple, so I had the cheek to ask him to play on it himself and I am so honored he agreed.” Fletcher — “Eras Of Us” A nod to a massive tour of the same name, Fletcher’s “Eras Of Us” used an encounter she had with an ex at the concert to turn it into a song. In it, she reflects on their relationship, and how it fell to pieces. Still, things work out how they’re supposed to.

J Balvin — “Amigos” J Balvin’s “Amigos” serves as his hope about “going back to his roots,” as he details the fact that routine is hurting a relationship — and is, not, in fact, about Bad Bunny. “Music doesn’t have a formula,” he said, according to ABC News. “It’s the only business that you drop the product before anyone tastes them. So it’s a risk, but it is part of the game.” Lolo Zouaï — “How To Love” Returning this past week with her new EP, Crying In The Carwash, Lolo Zouaï delivered once again with five new entertaining pop songs. “I know I was outta line and I denied that / It’s never too late to change, I realize that,” she sings over a dreamy beat.