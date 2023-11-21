All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Reneé Rapp treated fans to an extra glimpse of her vocal range, by dropping the deluxe version of her debut record. Sabrina Carpenter is ushering in the holiday season with some new playlist additions. And so many more incredible songs. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Tate McRae — “Exes” Uproxx cover star Tate McRae’s latest “Exes” has only been out for a few days, and has already been the pop performer’s latest viral moment. The video finds McRae pulling inspiration from none other than Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, as fans have been quick to spot the tributes. She also doesn’t hold back on the disses, making it another hit to watch. Enhypen — “Sweet Venom” Enhypen’s new Orange Blood mini-album features three versions of their standout track, “Sweet Venom.” One of these takes is a collaboration with Bella Poarch, as she offers the other perspective on the addictive relationship presented in the song.

Bleachers — “Alma Mater” The second single from Bleachers’ recently-announced self-titled album, “Alma Mater,” is the perfect late-night soundtrack. Dealing with everything from love and nostalgia to disdain for the current culture (“f*ck Balenciaga”), it slows the pacing down to take fans through the motions of life. Reneé Rapp — “Tummy Hurts” (Remix feat. Coco Jones) Reneé Rapp dropped the anticipated deluxe version of her already-incredible album, Snow Angel. One of the highlights is her new remix of “Tummy Hurts,” which finds Coco Jones jumping on for a new verse. Her presence adds a bit of softness to the track, giving a bit of possible forgiveness to an awful man.

Arcángel — “Me Gusta Tu Flow” According to an interview with Apple Music, Arcángel’s “Me Gusta Tu Flow” came about after he was searching for inspiration — looking to his older music to guide a sense of rediscovery. Lyrically, the translation finds the performer chasing after an attraction. Sabrina Carpenter — “Buy Me Presents” The fact that Sabrina Carpenter and Santa Claus have the same initials is no coincidence, and it’s finally time that the pop star dropped a new holiday-themed EP, Fruitcake. “Buy Me Presents” channels the cheery instrumental of traditional Christmas songs, while Carpenter is spilling some spicy lyrics about how she really just wants to be spoiled.

BIBI, Becky G — “Amigos” BIBI and Becky G aren’t afraid to turn up the heat on their new collab, as the two girls detail how they plan to add some extra “Amigos” to their roster — even if they already have a man. “I know we had a good time and that you always want more / But if my boyfriend calls, we’re just friends, nothing more,” they both duet in Spanish in the chorus. Keltiey — “CalledYoPhone” (feat. Texako) Keltiey had already been building buzz before her debut mixtape, B2B, and now, new fans will be able to discover just how talented she is. The title track ends with audio of an automatic voicemail message, serving as the creative transition into “CalledYoPhone.” In it, she details cutting off a cheater who didn’t pick up, with an added verse from Texako.