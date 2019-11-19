All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw tastes of upcoming soundtracks and one-off releases. Camila Cabello put forth another single off her forthcoming record, Romance, Billie Eilish gave a stripped-down ballad dedicated to her family, and Taylor Swift debuted a song from the upcoming motion picture Cats.

Camila Cabello — “Living Proof” Camila Cabello’s “Living Proof” is sprinkled with religious imagery that describes her undeniable affection for a crush. The song is not only catchy with crashing percussion, but it’s philanthropic. Kicking off with soundbites of children joyfully singing, the track promotes the Africa Heartwood Project, which benefits orphans in Liberia. Khalid — “Up All Night” Khalid’s new single “Up All Night” was written while touring in support of his most recent record, Free Spirit, and is a letter of appreciation for the fans he’s met on the way. Over a sparkling beat and cheerful percussion, Khalid croons of reflecting on his life on the road.

Billie Eilish — “Everything I Wanted” Opening with surging piano, Billie Eilish showcases her unique voice on the stripped-down track “Everything I Wanted.” A tribute to her brother/musical partner Finneas, the track boasts a drowned-out beat and a shimmering chorus delivered with acute lyrical clarity. Grimes — “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth” Grimes teased “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth” back in January but has now released the full-length track. Appearing on her upcoming record, Miss_Anthropocene, the slow-burning single features Grimes’ ethereal crooning muffled over a steady, powerful bassline.

Keenan — “No Good For You” Feat Jaymes Young Producer/musician Keenan teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Jaymes Young for a new single. “No Good For You” combines Young’s captivating voice with Keenan’s airy and spacious beat for an enthralling tune that warns against becoming an involved in a relationship before learning to love oneself first. Hayley Kiyoko — “L.O.V.E. Me” After breaking out with her debut record Expectations last year, Hayley Kiyoko has been giving fans a taste of her upcoming releases with a slew of singles. “L.O.V.E. Me” is Kiyoko’s outlet for her romantic expression. With a bubbling beat, Kiyoko yearns for her lover to express their intimate feelings in public.

Tayla Parx — “Fight” Feat Florida Georgia Line Grammy-nominated singer Tayla Parx and duo Florida Georgia Line teamed up for the cross-genre collaboration of the season. Parx’s soaring voice harmonizes with Florida Georgia Line to craft a tune that is, as Parx said in a statement, “the perfect balance of urban and also country.” Kacey Musgraves — “All Is Found” Gentle guitar picking opens Kacey Musgraves‘ “All Is Found,” the newly-released single off Disney’s Frozen 2 soundtrack. The lullaby of a track is touched by Musgraves’ light and comforting voice harmonized with textured background vocals.