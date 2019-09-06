Ever since Camila Cabello dropped her steamy duet with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita,” fans have been wondering if it’s a one-off single or the beginning of a new era? In recent weeks, she’s made it clear that the now-No. 1 Billboard hit is going to usher in her second solo album, one that sounds like it is dedicated to the entire experience of being in love. Camila recently announced the title of her next record is Romance, and we’ve now heard three new songs: her Mendes duet, and the more recent “Shameless” and “Liar,” which are both a bit more low-key.

One of Camila’s earliest solo singles, “Crying In The Club,” operated in a similar melancholy mode as these latter songs, and she had plenty of emotional material on her debut, Camila, an album that helped shift the pop genre last year by including some left field moves. Even though there’s no release date on the horizon yet, it seems like the record is coming later this year, meaning it’ll be up against big contenders like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Lana Del Rey.

If Camila and her team are confident she can hang with some of the biggest stars in the genre, then this is certainly an album to look forward to. Odds are, she’ll easily avoid the dreaded sophomore slump so many young artists worry about, by making more interesting, decisive choices on this new song cycle. Here are a few suggestions and predictions for how she’ll make Romance pop the way Camila did.

More hip-hop collaborations

While I love knowing that Shawn Mendes is on Romance, I hope there’s some rap collaborations, too. The single that finally broke Camila Cabello as a star was “Havana,” an ode to its namesake and her hometown — Cabello is Cuban-American and was born in Havana — that featured a pretty stellar verse from Young Thug. Getting a look from a rapper like Thug definitely helped Camila break in with hip-hop fans, too, even if I still personally swear by her one-off collaboration with Quavo, “OMG,” that never became a hit but remains one of the best songs in her discography. Either way, Camila shines when she’s working with hip-hop beats and contrasting her powerhouse voice with a solid rap verse. There’s plenty of great young rap talent to choose from in 2019, but my pick would be for her to do a song with Dababy. Plus his Lizzo remix was great, so we know he can do pop.

An appearance by Normani