Billie Eilish shared some big news today (July 6): She made a new song for the Barbie movie soundtrack, dubbed “What Was I Made For.” (Eilish actually teased her soundtrack appearance on July 3: A photo gallery on Instagram ended with a photo of benches with Barbie movie advertisements on them.) After that news had time to breathe, Eilish took to her Instagram Stories to show off her long history with the world of Barbie.

She started with a couple photos, perhaps from Christmas years ago, of her getting a big Barbie play set as a present (Finneas, meanwhile, was gifted a copy of Guitar Hero: World Tour). Some of the other photos show off a Barbie birthday cake she had one year, a clever design that basically just stuck a Barbie doll into a cake shaped like the bottom of a dress. One photo shows her fast asleep in a pink dress and another is of her awake in what appears to be the same dress, holding a bunch of dolls.

Eilish wrote in her Instagram announcement of the song, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! [teddy bear, pink bow, ballet slipper, pink heart emojis] ‘What Was I Made For?’ COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! [see-no-evil monkey, smiling with hearts emojis]. WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS.”