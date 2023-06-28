Dua Lipa’s podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, is heading into its third season — and already has a stacked set of guests that will make appearances on it. Musician-wise, Billie Eilish and Jennie Kim of Blackpink will drop by to chat with Lipa on the show she launched last February.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” Lipa shared in a statement. “We’re taking the same approach with Season Three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest.”

The podcast’s first episode of the new season will kick off with an interview between Lipa and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution,” Lipa added.

Other notable guests on the lineup so far include You actor Penn Badgley, relationship therapist Esther Perel, and Sasha Velour of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.

Lipa’s podcast returns this Friday, with new episodes dropping weekly after that. Fans can listen wherever they access podcasts and more information about the show is available here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.