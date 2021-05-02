We’re well into the new era that Billie Eilish is presenting with her new album. It comes with the singer ditching her trademark black and green hair for a more delicate blonde look. She’s also given us new music for it as she dropped “Your Power,” the first single from her next project, last week.

This forthcoming full-length effort, titled Happier Than Ever, is set to arrive on July 30 and while that’s still more than two months away, Eilish is already displaying her content outlook on life through a new profile with British Vogue for their June 2021 issue.

One of the many talking points during her conversation with the magazine was an emphasis on being happy in your skin and how much you of it you choose to show regardless of society’s opinion.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” Eilish said. “If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.” This follows another point she makes during the sit-down in which she says, “Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me.”

The profile also featured a photoshoot that sees the singer rocking a “classic, old-timey pin-up” look that includes a corset, a piece of clothing Eilish felt would she would be criticized for wearing.

“If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?” she predicted some would say to which she responded, “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.”

While the upcoming issue won’t hit newsstands until May 7, you can read her full profile with British Vogue here.