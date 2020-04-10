Billie Eilish Thinks She ‘Can’t Win’ When It Comes To Public Perception Of Her Body

Billie Eilish has addressed her body and public perception of it on multiple occasions, like when she explained why she has an affinity for loose-fitting clothing or when she kicked off her recent tour with a video of her taking her shirt off and sharing a message about her body. Now she has offered more comments on the subject, and she believes that when it comes to her body, she just “can’t win.”

The topic came up in a new Dazed feature, and talking about the videos Eilish posted of herself wearing a bikini while on vacation in Hawaii (which are relatively tame and don’t seem to be intentionally provocative), she said, “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I can-not win.”

She also discussed her own self-image and stressed that her style choices are her own, saying, “There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body ’cause I hadn’t seen it in a while. I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?’ It’s not that I like [my body] now, I just think I’m a bit more OK with it. […] If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it. People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really.’ I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear. If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”

