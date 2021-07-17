In case you’ve been living under a rock and somehow haven’t heard about Billie Eilish and her massive sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, just know that the young pop star is on a press tear to promote her latest body of work. But, the catch-22 when you’re someone of Eilish’s stature, and have been for several years already, is looking back on what those press cycles looked like in the past. In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Billie admitted that some of the press she did as an even younger teenager still haunts her.

“I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing,” she told the magazine in yet another extensive interview. “The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly. I did an interview where somebody said: ‘What are you doing when you’re not making music?’ And I said: ‘Even when I’m not making music, I’m making music.’ And actually, Lil Wayne said that in an interview and I just saw it and said it, too. And it’s not even true!”

Honestly, based on the stupid sh*t I said when I was 15, seems very reasonable for Billie to feel that way. Read the whole Vogue feature here.