Does Billie Eilish Have A New Documentary In The Works?

Billie Eilish shared her sophomore album Happier Than Ever in 2021. Along with its release, she unveiled The World’s A Little Blurry, a popular documentary that led to a lot of fans dancing in movie theaters.

She recently appeared on Westwood One’s segment The Cookout, and discussed working on new music, as well as rumors of another documentary, rumors sparked by her wearing a GoPro camera at a recent concert. Though she rejected the idea that one is on the way, she explained she has footage she’d like to put to use. Read what she said: