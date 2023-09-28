Does Billie Eilish Have A New Documentary In The Works?

Billie Eilish shared her sophomore album Happier Than Ever in 2021. Along with its release, she unveiled The World’s A Little Blurry, a popular documentary that led to a lot of fans dancing in movie theaters.
She recently appeared on Westwood One’s segment The Cookout, and discussed working on new music, as well as rumors of another documentary, rumors sparked by her wearing a GoPro camera at a recent concert. Though she rejected the idea that one is on the way, she explained she has footage she’d like to put to use. Read what she said:
“There is no documentary, I can confirm that, that that is not happening. But I’m sure someday, there will be another one. But I put a GoPro on because after the shows, I run out into the crowd and jump up on the barricade and like, grab everybody – really, they grab me, and I just submit to it. I just put myself there, and I’m like, ‘Whatever happens, happens. Whoever grabs what…,’ I submit myself. If I didn’t, if I was gonna be upset with something, I wouldn’t go out there, because that’s a recipe for disaster.
So, I go out there, I stand myself up there, I just open my arms, and I just let them just hug me and grab my arm and… I just think it’s really special to do that, and I get so much out of it, even though it’s terrifying, a little. And those faces, this close to me, screaming in my face, sobbing, is an experience that I don’t think we’re meant to experience, as people.
And every time I do it, I always run right backstage and tell everybody, ‘Wow! I wish you guys could see my POV when I do that, because it is shocking! And so I was like, ‘Can I get a GoPro or something?’ And so I just, for the last show, I just wanted to pop a little GoPro on there and just film my POV, and I did and it’s crazy.”