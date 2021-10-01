It’s hard to think of anyone whose personal aesthetic suited The Nightmare Before Christmas better, so it’s no real shock that Billie Eilish is going to be a special guest at Danny Elfman’s live-to-film concert experience of the movie this month. Elfman shared the news of her cameo as Sally for the event on Twitter this morning. “It’s my pleasure to announce that special guest star @billieeilish will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows at the Banc of California Stadium,” he wrote. Of course, Elfman will be reprising his role as the film’s main character, Jack Skellington.

For those who haven’t been paying attention to the schedule for this auspicious event, read on. Though it’s been on hiatus for three years — though last year’s hold was due to COVID-19 and pandemic precautions — the Halloween event will be back on October 29th at the Banc of California Stadium. An earlier family-friendly show is also slated for October 31st, and Billie will be performing “Sally’s Song” during both sets. “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!” Elfman said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

Conductor John Mauceri is going to be on hand to lead the orchestra, who will play along while artists sing the parts of the characters on screen. Along with Billie, “Weird Al” Yankovic will also be playing the role of Lock. And for this first-ever performance at Banc of California Stadium, other activities like a costume contest and trick-or-treating will precede the show.

Tickets to the performances are available right here, so grab a seat before the big spooky holiday.