Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter is out now, and while it’s the latest execution of her beloved vision, she didn’t make the project all by herself: Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and others make appearances on the album. The way some hear it, though, it sounds like Taylor Swift is involved, too.

Is Taylor Swift Featured On Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Album?

Some reports have indicated Swift is credited on the song “Bodyguard,” citing supposed credits on both Spotify and Genius. As of this post, though, Swift does not appear to be officially credited on those platforms or others. That said, while Swift may not be credited, there’s one snippet of the song that fans point to, a brief portion that to them clearly indicates Swift sang backing vocals for the track.

Give it a listen:

THAT IS 100% TAYLOR SWIFT ON BODYGUARD BY BEYONCÉ NOW GIVE ME A FULL COLLAB #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/PXyfCAGfCd — j a y s o n⸆⸉ミ★ | cowboy carter 3.29 (@kntyhero) March 29, 2024

Taylor Swift’s Isolated Vocals on Beyoncé’s ‘BODYGUARD’ (Not Confirmed) pic.twitter.com/11citYuc1w — 🤍𝚝𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 𝚒𝚗 𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚙𝚘𝚎𝚝 𝚎𝚛𝚊🤍 (@longlive420_) March 29, 2024

Worth noting is that back in February, “a source with knowledge of the situation” told Entertainment Weekly that despite rumors, Swift is not featured on the album “in any way.” Of course, the source could have been denying the rumor to keep the truth a secret, Swift could have gotten on board with the album since then, or the source could have just been wrong.

Either way, listen to “Bodyguard” above.

Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood/Columbia Records. Find more information here.