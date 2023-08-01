Billie Eilish isn’t a professional athlete, but concerts are a physically demanding activity and she has her own Nike shoe. Now, she has further cemented her place in the sports world: the United States Women’s National Team played Portugal in a FIFA Women’s World Cup game today (August 1), and Eilish narrated an introduction video for the occasion.

Over clips of USWNT soccer highlights, commentator soundbites, and her own “Bad Guy,” Eilish says, “Listen to me: we’ve already seen a glimpse of what it looks like when their backs are against the wall, when they feel like they’re getting pushed around. This is it. If you want to prove to the world you’re still the best, you’ve got to embrace the idea that it’s not going to be easy. Team USA and Portugal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on FOX.”

The match, by the way, ended in a 0-0 draw. While that’s not a win in itself, it was good news for USWNT, as they needed to either win or tie that game in order to avoid elimination in the group stage (for the first time in USWNT history in the World Cup or Olympics). So, the tie is a big deal, and the USWNT’s World Cup goal remains within reach.