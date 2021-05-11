Billie Eilish guested on The Late Show last night, but before that, her last time on the program was in February. At that point, Eilish was in the process of transitioning from her iconic green-and-black hair to her new blonde look. So, like she did for all public appearances at that time, she wore a wig that looked like her classic hairstyle. Yesterday, not only did Eilish confirm to Stephen Colbert that she wore a wig on his show, but she also revealed that early in the hair-changing process, she actually wore a cheap Billie Eilish costume wig she bought online.

Colbert asked about how the process of getting her own green-and-black wig went. Eilish started by explaining that going from black to blonde without destroying her hair was a slow ordeal. She continued, “I just knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane and I didn’t want to look insane. But I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon.”

Through laughter, Colbert asked if the wig was “plastic-y” and Eilish answered, “Yeah, it was awful. It was the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen. It was literally a fully black wig like this long [gestures to her chest], plastic, and the green was just only here [gestures to a small patch on top of her head].” She shook her head and added, “Don’t do that.”

Eilish went on to say, though, “Then I had a professional one made, but it was really made quickly and, you know. The thing was, I wasn’t trying to play a prank on the internet, ‘Oh, she Hannah Montana’d us!’ No! I just looked f*cking crazy and I needed to look not crazy.”

Watch the full interview above.