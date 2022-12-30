It’s business as usual, outside of YG Entertainment‘s contract discussions and human resources department.

In the past 12 hours, YG Entertainment not only denied the reports of the group moving to THEBLACKLABEL, but the label also released the fifth episode to Blackpink’s Born Pink Memories vlog series, giving Blinks and newcomers what’s it like to go behind the scenes with the popular K-pop group.

In the fifth episode, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé take viewers on their Los Angeles takeover, during the album promotions for their second studio album, Born Pink. Considering it’s the group’s first time promoting in the US since the pandemic began, Blackpink’s September press run in LA consisted of a jam-packed schedule full of appearances. Making their first stop at their own Spotify pop-up, Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience (held on September 16 to 18), the quartet took pictures and checked out the space and exclusive merchandise before it opened to the public.

The episode then shifts to clips of the group doing some radio promo at Top 40 radio stations where Rosé and Lisa joked around saying how nervous they were to do radio interviews. The next cut follows the quartet inside a local Target as they buy and unbox their own copies of Born Pink. (Catch Jisoo pulling her own photocard in the mix.) However, things turn for the better as the members are then seen casually shopping around the toy section and buying other things. (Because that’s exactly what you do at Target.)

The rest of the episode shows a glimpse of Blackpink in the studio, rehearsing for their tour and filming pre-recorded content for their concert’s programming.

Blackpink recently concluded the North American and European leg of their Born Pink World Tour but will embark on the Asian leg in 2023.