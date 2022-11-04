Blessd goes back to the his Medellín hometown roots in his new music video for “Que Duro.” Today (November 4), the Colombian singer also released his album Siempre Blessd with features from Ñengo Flow, Rvssian, and Myke Towers.

Blessd is leading a new wave of reggaeton artists from Medellín who are following in the footsteps of J Balvin, Maluma, and Karol G. Last year, he dropped his debut album, Hecho En Medellín, which spawn multiple global hits. His ode to his hometown, “Medallo,” has amassed over 328 million streams on Spotify.

For his second album Siempre Blessd, which translates in English to “Always Blessd,” he cut down on the featured acts. In the video for his alluring love song, “Que Duro,” the stars are the blue-haired singer with the beauty of Medellín as his backdrop.

“‘Que Duro’ is a single that I did and produced, and that’s what I’m looking for with this whole album,” Blessd said in a statement. “I don’t have as many collaborations because I want to achieve that one connection.”

Blessd makes the few features count on his LP. In the haunting “Solitario,” he teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow, who is a very beloved artist in Medellín. In the tropical banger “Botega,” Blessd blends his sentimental sound with dancehall courtesy of Jamaican producer Rvssian. The sexy reggaeton romp “Tendencia Global” features Puerto Rican star Towers and Colombian hit-maker Ovy on the Drums.

“This second album is going to be the second step in my career as an artist,” Blessd said. “With this album I want to connect with all my fans and take my career to another level.”

Siempre Blessd is out now via Warner Music Latina. Listen to it here.

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.