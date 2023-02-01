Doja Cat’s antics are plentiful, but when she shaved her head and eyebrows last year it really wasn’t the big deal many people made it out to be. “I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” she said at the time, despite comments of concern from haters.

In a new interview with Variety, she addressed that situation again, specifically in regards to comparisons people were making to when Britney Spears controversially shaved her head in 2007.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” the rapper told the outlet. “Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

She continued: “But other than that, when I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this sh*t off of me,’ because I needed to change something. I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don’t have a wig that’s glued to my forehead.”

Doja is fresh off turning heads in Paris with fashion statements involving 30,000 Swarovski crystals and strategically placed fake eyelashes.

