Britney Spears And Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ Video Is In The Works

After a tumultuous few years, Britney Spears made her grand return to music alongside Elton John with their single “Hold Me Closer.” Such an exciting moment for the “Gimme More” artist and her fans could only be boosted by more content from her, and TMZ reports that a video for the record is on the way.

The exact quote states that “a music video for ‘Hold Me Closer’ is underway in some fashion” but no date was provided from the source. Given how long Britney Spears’s fans waited for new music period, this shouldn’t cause too much of a commotion.

Spears has been on an unintended hiatus since 2016’s Glory due to her conservatorship. Glory is anchored by “Make Me” featuring G-Eazy and “Slumber Party” featuring Tinashe. While her return to the public is exciting, it doesn’t come without the usual complications as the pop star will have to miss the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards due to a scheduling conflict that will keep her in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

As for Elton John, he shared Regimental Sgt. Zippo back in July, and Madman Across The Water the month prior. Notably, the 75-year-old also collaborated with Gorillaz and 6lack on “The Pink Phantom” in 2020.

Check out “Hold Me Closer” here.