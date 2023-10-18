britney spears justin timberlake
Britney Spears Fans Think Her ‘Everytime’ Video Honors The Baby She Reportedly Nearly Had With Justin Timberlake

Shortly after TMZ reported that Britney Spears claimed she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir, fans started looking at her past work differently. Specifically, the music video and lyrics to Spears’ 2003 song, “Everytime,” which is an emotional ballad.

At the time of its release, many had viewed it as a response to Timberlake‘s not-so-subtle video for “Cry Me A River,” where he seems to depict her cheating — causing a rough fallout after their breakup.

Spears’ music video finds her singing as a woman is giving birth and holding a child behind her. Fans are now speculating the song was likely about her grappling with the child she wanted.

The publication reported that “sources with direct knowledge of the book” confirmed Spears discussed the abortion and was pregnant at some point around 2000. “I loved Justin so much,” Spears allegedly writes. “I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

At another point in the book, Spears is also reportedly claiming that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity. However, the person is unnamed as they have a family now.

Continue scrolling for a few fan reactions reflecting on Britney Spears’ “Everytime” video below.

