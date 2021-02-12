While there are still two hearings left in Britney Spears’ pending conservatorship case, a judge delivered a ruling on Thursday that pretty much solidified the nature of the singer’s estate for the foreseeable future. According to Variety, Judge Brenda Penny denied Jamie Spears’, Britney’s father, objections to the decision to appoint Bessemer Trust Co. as co-conservator of the singer’s estate.

Back in November, Penny named Bessemer as a co-conservator after denying Britney’s request to completely remove her father from the conservatorship. As a result, the singer’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, proposed for the new co-conservatorship, but Jamie Spears’ lawyer objected to it and claimed it inappropriately reduced his powers within the estate.

In court on Thursday, Ingham responded to the objections and said it would give Jamie and Bessemer “an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client.” He added, “It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue.”

The ruling comes after New York Times released their Framing Britney Spears documentary on Hulu and FX. The film criticizes the singer’s conservatorship and has helped amplify a second wave of the #FreeBrintey movement online with many of its supporters appearing outside the courthouse for the ruling on Thursday.

(via Variety)