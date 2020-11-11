Earlier this month, Britney Spears sought to have her father removed from his role as her conservator. In a motion filed on November 3, Spears’ lawyer Samuel Ingham noted that Jamie Spears continuing in his role as conservator would cause “Britney to suffer loss and injury.” He requested the court remove Jamie as soon as Spears’ new co-conservator, financial company Bessemer Trust, is appointed. Now, it has been revealed that Spears has lost this appeal.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend Jamie from his role in the conservatorship. She did say, however, that she would consider future petitions for his suspension or complete removal. which Ingham apparently plans to file.

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, argued that Jamie has performed well as Spears’ conservator, getting her out of debt to a net worth of over $60 million, and that removing him from the role would prove harmful. “I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” Thoreen said.

Meanwhile, Ingham noted that Spears is afraid of her father and refuses to perform as long as he is her conservator, saying, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”