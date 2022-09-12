Britney Spears, who at press time had deactivated her wildly err…popular, Instagram account (it will surely be back in due time), took to the platform before she logged out to air out some more grievances regarding her conservatorship. Spears has been very vocal in venting about the constraints that the conservatorship had on her and especially about the effects it still has on her even now that it’s over.

She sent a pointed message to both of her parents on Sunday night before deactivating her account, saying, “I will say it loud and proud … I pray you both burn in hell.” But she did not stop there, and also added a parting shot on a different post about her Pepsi ad from 2018 that appeared among New York City’s flashing lights.

Apparently, Spears was not fond of how her photo superimposed in front of Radio City Music Hall looked in the Pepsi ad. After airing out some thoughts on the conservatorship and how she’ll probably never play another live show again, she addressed her father, who seems to have masterminded the Pepsi ad: “Psss … and father the beautiful picture you guys put up of me in New York City for Pepsi making me cry looking 80 years old … see this picture right here … kiss my God damn mother f*cking ass you f*cking bastard.”