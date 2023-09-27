A couple days ago, on September 25, Britney Spears continued posting videos on Instagram of herself dancing. This time, though, she was wielding knives as she showed off her moves. Some saw this as a cause for concern, but as Spears noted in the post’s caption, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon !!!”

As TMZ notes, though, in a video from Spears’ very next post, she is seen wearing a bandage on her forearm and with a cut on her thigh, perhaps as a result of her knife dance. Whatever the case may be, Spears wants people to chill out about the whole thing, and she’s explained the motivation behind the video.

In the caption of another dancing video (knife-free this time) shared yesterday, Spears wrote, “Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira !!!”

As some fans suspected, Spears was indeed copying Shakira’s recent performance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, during which Shakira danced while holding knives. After Spears’ knife video, one fan commented, “I remember when all these ppl who are sharing their concerns about Britney’s post that she’s dancing with knives were deeply worried about Shakira when she danced with knives. Oh wait, that didn’t happen!!!”