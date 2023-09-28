Britney Spears caused some concern with her online activities earlier this week, when she shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram. She does that almost daily, but the catch this time is that she was holding large knives while busting out her moves. She insisted the knives weren’t real, but she appeared to have cuts and injuries in a video shared after the knife clip.

As for the deal with the video, Spears later explained, “Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira !!!,” referring to Shakira’s recent performance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, during which Shakira danced while holding knives. Either way, some were still worried about Spears, to the point that TMZ reports the Los Angeles Police Department did a welfare check on Spears yesterday (September 27).

The publication notes the initial call for the check was made by the LAPD’s Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team (SMART). While Spears fans have called for welfare checks in the past, this time, the call was apparently made by somebody who “actually had some knowledge of Britney.”

When officers arrived, they were assured Spears was OK by her security, then left. Spears’ attorney called LAPD later in the day to ask about the visit and was assured the officers “only made the visit because the call was made by someone who knew Britney … they don’t make the welfare checks for fan calls.”