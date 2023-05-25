Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, but the fractures in the relationships she has with her family members remain. Her mother, Lynne Spears, publicly apologized to her daughter last October.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne Spears commented on Britney Spears’ Instagram post, wishing for her family to “own up to the fact they hurt me” throughout the years. “I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Britney responded then by telling Lynne to promptly “go f*ck yourself,” among other very strongly worded sentiments, but it appears she might be more open to mending their relationship now.

According to TMZ on Wednesday night, May 24, Britney and Lynne spent time together in person for the “first time in years.” The report stated that Lynne flew to Los Angeles, and Britney “let her inside her home,” where they talked for “around 30 minutes” with Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, also there.

“We’re told Britney didn’t know exactly when Lynne was coming, but she knew her mom was in town to see her,” TMZ additionally relayed, later adding, “Our sources say the ice between mother and daughter is thawing … they’ve been texting recently and Lynne knew the path was clear enough to make the trek from Louisiana to L.A.”

TMZ‘s unnamed source told the outlet that Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.”

The iconic pop star likely won’t be happy about this report, considering she called TMZ “the trashiest news channel” last week after the premiere of TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom.