Britney Spears has been all over headlines recently as the singer’s #FreeBritney movement is seeing a second wave. News of a new development in Spears’ conservatorship case came to light Wednesday, which eclipsed an exciting announcement from the singer: Spears is debuting a previously-unreleased single — but there’s a catch.

Spears’ never-before-heard single “Swimming In The Stars” is now available as a 12-inch vinyl exclusively through Urban Outfitters. The single is being made available in celebration of the brand’s 11/11 Singles Day, which also features ten other physical releases.

While only way to hear the single right now is by purchasing the vinyl, Billboard reports that Spears’ team plans to make “Swimming In The Stars” available on streaming services in about two weeks. Spears fans apparently scooped up a copy of the song quickly because, according to Urban Outfitters’ website, the pressing is currently on back order and won’t be available for shipping until January 15.

News of the new single arrives on the same day a judge ruled Spears’ father would remain her conservator. Following the announcement, Spears’ lawyer Samuel Ingham revealed how the conservatorship with affect future touring plans. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham said. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

