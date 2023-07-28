The big Britney Spears news of the moment (aside from her recent collaboration with will.i.am) is that her long-awaited memoir, The Woman In Me, is on the way. Fans may remember, though, that at one point, Spears was also working on a poetry book. Well, it looks like that project may still be alive, as Spears just shared a new poem and indicated it’s part of a larger forthcoming project.

She captioned her Instagram post from last night (July 27), “A tease [smiling devil emoji] for a little project on the way !!!!!! Whose readyyyyyyyyyyyyyy !!! Had to do the yyyyyyyy because for some reason my sister does that on her gram !!!!!! Love [hearts emoji] y’all !!!”

The poem is then presented as a text slideshow video, and it addresses her conservatorship and family. Some lines address conservatorship complains Spears has voiced before, like this excerpt: “We want to see your face / We want to see your face / I want attention at my pace / And have a car, and leave this place / I never cried not one time / I worked 10 hours a day / 4 months a slave / No days off, and no you can’t play / No door for a room and watched me / changed, watched me shower / But each week I got flowers / from a grocery store / To show color adored to feel young again / and maybe more.”

Read the full poem below.