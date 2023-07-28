The big Britney Spears news of the moment (aside from her recent collaboration with will.i.am) is that her long-awaited memoir, The Woman In Me, is on the way. Fans may remember, though, that at one point, Spears was also working on a poetry book. Well, it looks like that project may still be alive, as Spears just shared a new poem and indicated it’s part of a larger forthcoming project.
She captioned her Instagram post from last night (July 27), “A tease [smiling devil emoji] for a little project on the way !!!!!! Whose readyyyyyyyyyyyyyy !!! Had to do the yyyyyyyy because for some reason my sister does that on her gram !!!!!! Love [hearts emoji] y’all !!!”
The poem is then presented as a text slideshow video, and it addresses her conservatorship and family. Some lines address conservatorship complains Spears has voiced before, like this excerpt: “We want to see your face / We want to see your face / I want attention at my pace / And have a car, and leave this place / I never cried not one time / I worked 10 hours a day / 4 months a slave / No days off, and no you can’t play / No door for a room and watched me / changed, watched me shower / But each week I got flowers / from a grocery store / To show color adored to feel young again / and maybe more.”
Read the full poem below.
“In the middle or did you get ’em?
The thieves are little,
They serve like skittles
The pain no walk, we say when you talk
My feet, Jesus tell me why
You know I move when I’m alive
They took my feet, demoralized
Emphasized my face, they wanted my mind
We want to see your face
We want to see your face
I want attention at my pace
And have a car, and leave this place
I never cried not one time
I worked 10 hours a day
4 months a slave
No days off, and no you can’t play
No door for a room and watched me
changed, watched me shower
But each week I got flowers
from a grocery store
To show color adored to feel young again
and maybe more
Is this even legal?
Where’s a needle, is this a joke?
No days off
And my family knows so low
so low
so low
My family says so
Watched me bathe, sit down behave
We ask the questions
We’re here to save you
Save me from what?
Save me from what…
Edge of reason to feel alive,
Insanity steals most hearts
Most cry
I should have died I’m not gone lie
How I made it. ******* surprise
Insanity reveals realest eyes
Born I won’t even try
My feet look down I wanted to run
Spirit out of body, the pain I was done in
Elevate elevate, it came out of body
It touch the ceiling, it wasn’t a haunting
It was pain, looked up
God for sure
He knew I knew, so I flew
It didn’t feel normal, but what is normal
I say it again, what the **** is normal
They broke my face
Jesus, my right hand
If I could back in time
I’d find my right hand
I’d ******* kill’em
Because I took a stand
Show them where I’m from
Do you think they’d smile again?
And be so comfortable with me and grin
I’m so kind, I’m for free
Think again my friends
Think again
I’d murder
Put a smile on my face
To save my grace I’d kill’em
Where are you from ???
Where are you from ???
Things make you go
‘HMMMMMMMM …’
Is it a name? Is it in
my blood?
The illusion of money
and fame is a flood
Hahaha I will make sure I do the
right thing
Sit down and humble,
Sit down and stay humble
Bumble B is me !!!
Like a wasp I sting
Do you want me to sting?
Do you want me to sting?
The ring higher please
Ring higher
My lighter it’s lit
It’s lit
I serve now with just spit
Significance in just spit
Or just swallow, go hollow
And follow the word.”