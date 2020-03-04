Britney Spears Reportedly Told Her Son She May Quit Music

In the midst of last year’s #FreeBritney movement, people close to the singer reportedly fell under the impression that Britney Spears may be done with her music career. Now her son, Jayden Federline, has echoed that sentiment, saying that his mother told him she might quit music.

As TMZ notes, the 13-year-old said in an Instagram Live video, “I remember one time I asked her, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ And she was like, ‘I dunno, honey, I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? You know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'”

This comes nearly a year after Larry Rudolph, Spears’ longtime manager, indicated that Spears did not have a desire to get on stage, saying, “It’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again. I don’t want her to work again ’til she’s ready, physically, mentally, and passionately. If that time never comes again, it will never come again. […] Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

Meanwhile, Spears at least still wants to dance, although she probably shouldn’t right now, as she recently shared video of herself breaking her foot while dancing.