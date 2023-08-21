When Britney Spears first addressed the news of her and Sam Asghari getting divorced a couple days ago, part of her message read, “And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!” Indeed, it does appear that this is the case, as evidence by a couple of new Instagram posts that show Spears putting herself out there and having fun.

The first of two posts shared last night is a video of Spears in bed, topless, and striking various poses for the camera over the course of 24 seconds, set to Annie Lennox’s rendition of “I Put A Spell On You.”

In another post shared a couple hours later, Spears explains, “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a b*tch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Also in the post is a compilation of clips of a night spent with the aforementioned “fav boys.” One of them licks Spears up her leg, and the men also got shirtless and posed while holding Spears horizontally.