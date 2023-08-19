This past week, it was reported that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will be splitting up after six years together and 14 months of marriage. Since the news broke, their impending divorce has been plagued by several rumors, including rumors that Asghari is attempting to extort Spears, and reportedly claiming that Spears beat him while he was sleeping.

But despite these reports, Asghari seemed to be at peace with the split when he took to his Instagram story to share the news. Spears herself took to Instagram last night, sharing a video of herself dancing, and thanking fans for their support.

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!,” said Spears in the post’s caption. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.”

You can see the full post and caption below.