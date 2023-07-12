Britney Spears has now on multiple occasions spoken out about the incident with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security, which ended with Spears getting hit in the face. Now, she’s addressed it again, this time in a video.

In a clip uploaded last night, Spears says:

“Hi, so I want to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about, and I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking sh*t — that’s why I’m addressing it — saying that I deserved to be smacked, ‘Security was doing their job and protecting their client.’ I’ve been with the most famous people in the world… NSYNC at one time, girls would like literally throw themselves at them… on my way into the place, actually, I was knocked down by, like, three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being is, I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit. I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit in my face, came back on the floor, my best friend picked me up and held me. And I did get an apology… at my table… 30 minutes later. But I’ve yet to receive a public apology. That’s it.”

Watch Spears’ video below.