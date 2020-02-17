Big Hit Entertainment
BTS Share The Massive ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Tracklist, Which Features Halsey And Sia

Lately, it has seemed like BTS always has something new to promote, and that’s because they’ve been prolific: Map Of The Soul: 7 is set to be their third release of the past 12 months. The group recently shared a comeback trailer for the album, and now, ahead of the album’s release this Friday (February 21), they have shared the tracklist.

They’re not skimping with this record, as it featuring a whopping 20 tracks. As expected, the album features the group’s Halsey collaboration “Boy With Luv,” which is far from a new song, as the track’s video premiered in April of 2019. The only other feature from the album comes from Sia, who appears on a new version of “ON.” The Sia-featuring version of “ON” is exclusive to the album’s digital release, and it came about after BTS reached out to Sia and expressed an interest in collaborating.

Check out the Map Of The Soul: 7 art and tracklist below.

Big Hit Entertainment

1. “Intro: Persona”
2. “Boy With Luv” Feat. Halsey
3. “Make It Right”
4. “Jamais Vu”
5. “Dionysus”
6. “Interlude: Shadow”
7. “Black Swan”
8. “Filter”
9. “My Time”
10. “Louder Than Bombs”
11. “ON”
12. “UGH!”
13. “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”
14. “Inner Child”
15. “Friends”
16. “Moon”
17. “Respect”
18. “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal”
19. “Outro: Ego”
20. “ON” Feat. Sia

Map Of The Soul: 7 is out 02/21 via Big Hit Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

