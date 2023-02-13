BTS announced a years-long hiatus in October, citing that each member planned to pursue “solo endeavors” and “fulfill their military service,” which is mandatory in South Korea.

Since then, Jin debuted his solo single “The Astronaut” and enlisted in the military. RM dropped Indigo, and Jung Kook performed at December’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony. Last month, Jimin featured on Taeyang’s “Vibe.” It was also reported last month that Jimin would make his solo debut in February, but today (February 13), we have an update straight from the source.

Jimin went live on Weverse on Friday, February 10, and gave fans a more concrete timeline for his highly anticipated debut solo album (as translated by Soompi).

“I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” he said. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it. […] You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting [the rest of the broadcast].”

