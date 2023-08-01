All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Happy August! It’s hard to believe just how fast the summer has flown, but there’s still so much new pop music to be excited about. This week finds a pleasant mix of upbeat new releases, a special remix from a longtime band, some slower stuff to help us shift into fall, and much much more. As always, it’s an honor to be sharing these each week, and hope you all enjoy. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Carly Rae Jepsen — “Psychedelic Switch” Carly Rae Jepsen returned this weekend with her brand new The Loveliest Time album — a counter version of her 2022 release, The Loneliest Time. So far, the one that has fans talking the most is “Psychedelic Switch,” combining the record’s dance and disco influences with a trippy instrumental breakdown toward the end, as Jepsen’s voice loops over and over. Busted, Jonas Brothers — “Year 3000 2.0” Casual Jonas Brothers listeners might not know that one of their biggest hits, “Year 3000,” is actually a cover of a track first made by the band Busted. Because of this, the two decided to join forces for a fun collaboration that blends their two takes on it together.

Holly Humberstone, D4vd — “Superbloodmoon” Another preview of her upcoming album, Paint My Bedroom Black, Holly Humberstone brought along D4vd for “Superbloodmoon.” Pulling inspiration from the rare eclipse occasion of the moon turning red, the two musicians reminisce on finding comfort in knowing they’re looking at the same sky. Anne-Marie, Khalid — “You & I” “It’s just a really beautiful song, and I’m so glad that Khalid did it as well, because his voice just fit perfectly,” Anne-Marie shared about “You & I” in an interview with Apple Music. “When I listen to that song, it makes me emotional. Because I don’t think I ever thought that I would find love like it. When you find that person, nothing else matters. Everything is OK and every element of life is easier.”

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith — “Desire” Years after Calvin Harris and Sam Smith last worked together in 2018, the pair reunited for “Desire.” With Smith’s powerfully recognizable vocals and Harris being the guiding light on production, it is in good company among this year’s summer hits. Eladio Carrión — “6pm En Mallorca” For Eladio Carrión‘s new song, “6pm En Mallorca,” he pulled the title inspiration partially from Drake’s previous songs, according to Genius. However, the freestyle is entirely his own as he reflects on his career status.

Delaney Bailey — “Bloomington” Delaney Bailey’s “Bloomington” kicks off her new EP, What We Leave Behind, and is an excellent choice, as her voice immediately captivates listeners with a haunting quality. “You’ll see the same horizon / Maybe 20 more times,” she points out, as the lyrics go on to paint an emotional picture. Laufey – “Bewitched” The title track from her forthcoming fall album, Laufey’s “Bewitched” is a dreamy spin that pushes the boundaries of what pop music can be in an incredibly creative way, with the help of a moody orchestral instrumentation.