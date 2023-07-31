Here Is Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria The Tour’ Setlist

Sam Smith has plenty of material to choose from for their headlining Gloria The Tour, which began in Miami on July 25 and will next treat fans at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday, August 1.

For starters, the tour’s namesake, Gloria, arrived as Smith’s fourth studio album in late January. “Unholy” with Kim Petras led the way — making history as a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and Grammy-winning smash. More recently, Smith contributed to the Barbie soundtrack and dropped “Desire” with Calvin Harris.

Smith’s North American leg will stretch until mid-September. For all the Sailors still planning on experiencing Gloria The Tour, check out the Smith’s setlist below (based on setlist.fm from July 26).

Act I: Love

1. “Stay With Me”

2. “I’m Not The Only One”

3. “Like I Can”

4. “Too Good At Goodbyes”

5. “Perfect”

6. “Diamonds”

7. “How Do You Sleep?”

8. “Dancing With A Stranger”

Act II: Beauty

9. “I’m Kissing You” (Des’ree cover)

10. “Lay Me Down”

11. “Love Goes”

12. “Gimme”

13. “Lose You”

14. “Promises” (Calvin Harris and Sam Smith cover)

15. “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”

16. “Latch” (Disclosure cover)

17. “I Feel Love” (Donna Summer cover)

Act III: Sex

18. “Gloria”

19. “Human Nature” (Madonna cover)

20. “Unholy”

