It turns out Calvin Harris‘ wife Vick Hope loves the music of one of his famous exes. That’s right: During a recent episode of Hope’s BBC Radio 1 show Going Home With Vick, Katie And Jamie, she revealed that she only listens to Taylor Swift when Harris isn’t around.

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she shared. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it’s done.”

For those who don’t remember, Harris and Swift dated from 2015 to 2016, celebrating their one-year anniversary with the awkward cake video that now makes the rounds every few weeks. After their split in June 2016, Swift briefly moved on with Tom Hiddleston and things got messy between the two. It was revealed that Swift co-wrote one of Harris’ songs, “This Is What You Came For,” and he vented on Twitter about it all.

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he wrote at the time. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Although it’s been a few years and Harris is now married, it seems that he won’t be playing The Tortured Poets Department in his house any time soon.