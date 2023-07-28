Just days after the news of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ending their engagement after three years of dating broke, Alejandro is back in the headlines again. According to a new report from E! Online Mexico that is making the rounds online, he is now reportedly dating Camila Cabello.

This is the latest addition to the past few weeks, which have truly been a whirlwind for celebrity relationships, notably the alleged Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater scandal. Fans are also pointing out one of Lana Del Rey’s infamous Instagram posts, where she had listed “Doja Cat, Ariana, and Camila” — all of which have been in the news for chaotic reasons, and eerily in that order.

oh lana del rey… watch out cardi b pic.twitter.com/Re4H6lV5fy — samy (@WTFCHARLl) July 28, 2023

However, Rosalía previously clarified in an Instagram story that only she and Alejandro knows what occurred, as she seemed to squash the rumors of cheating. Alejandro also noted this in his own separate statement.

“There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity,” he pointed out in an English translation of his Instagram story. Alejandro also claimed that they called off their engagement months ago.

Check out some more fan reactions to the news of Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro’s alleged new relationship below.

rauw and rosalia we’re supposed to be endgame…. not even 1 day ago they announced they’re not together no more and now ur telling me he’s rumored to be with camila… oh fuck no. pic.twitter.com/NFhaCes3KZ — ☆ mari⁷ SEVEN (@vmjnt) July 28, 2023