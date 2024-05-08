Both Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X are experiencing career Renaissances, of sorts, so it makes sense that they would team up in the midst of all this rebirth to drop an unexpected, but not wholly unsurprising, collaboration on their fans. “He Knows” is due on Friday, May 10, and promises to put to be an upbeat, witty single, judging by the presumed lyrics that Cabello shared in her social media announcement: “She’s a provocateur, dancefloor connoisseur,” she wrote.

“He Knows” is Cabello’s second single of the year — and second to employ a genre-bending rapper — after the Playboi Carti-featuring “I Luv It.” The two singles in rapid succession precede Camila’s upcoming album C, XOXO, which will be the former girl group member’s first new collection of music in over two years. Her last album was 2022’s Familia. C, XOXO is slated for release on June 28 via Geffen and Interscope (her first under the new label partnership after leaving Epic in late 2022.

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, has been slowly releasing his mixtape Nasarati 2 on SoundCloud, with four tracks out so far. He also recently teamed up with Kevin Abstract for their long-awaited collaboration, “Tennessee.”

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X’s “He Knows” is due on 5/10. You can get more info here.