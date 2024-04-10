Before TikTok was the go-to app for new music discovery, aspiring rappers once launched their ambitions via SoundCloud, the streaming platform that was credited (or blamed, depending on how you look at it) for an entire new wave of young, unconventional rap stars. That number included Lil Nas X, who despite blowing up after willing his breakout single “Old Town Road” to unprecedented success on TikTok, made his original bid for stardom on SoundCloud with the mixtape Nasarati.

So, with a sequel, Nasarati 2, on the way, it only makes sense that he’s once again using SoundCloud to roll it out (although he’s still making use of TikTok to promote it). He previously shared the first song, “Light Again,” there, and today, he followed up with the second, “Right There.” While Nas’ past output has leaned toward pop rap, this song is more house-influenced, with a four-on-the-floor beat produced by Ojivolta. Lyrically, the song is a club come-on in which Nas reminds his romantic interest that he’s got a busy schedule, limited time, and just one life to live.

Nas took a little break from music after completing his Long Live Montero tour last year, but made his comeback this January with the controversial “J Christ” video. After fending off criticisms of mocking Christianity — after being demeaned nearly his entire career by Christians who objected to his sexuality — he pondered “Where Do We Go Now?” before announcing that he’s coming full-circle with the release of Nasarati 2.