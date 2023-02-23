Camila Cabello said the process of making her album Familia “saved my life” upon its April 2022 release, and she spent the rest of the year thriving. After making her film-acting debut in Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 Cinderella remake, Cabello conquered the small screen as a coach on the 22nd season of The Voice and ended her one-season stay with a bang in December.

And today, February 22, Deadline exclusively reported Cabello is plotting to return to the silver screen.

According to the publication, Cabello “has closed a deal to join” the cast of Rob Peace, alongside Mary J. Blige, Jay Will and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is directing the film from his own script.

Deadline provided more context on what to expect from Rob Peace:

“The film, currently in production, is based on Jeff Hobbs’ bestselling biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League. It follows Robert Peace (Will), a young man who grew up in a crime-ridden section of Newark, NJ and later graduated from Yale with degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry earned on scholarship. Peace led a dual life living in the insular world of academia and as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while at the same time making six figures from the sale of marijuana. He was killed in a drug-related shooting in 2011. Cabello will play Peace’s fellow Yale student Naya, with Blige and Ejiofor as his mother and father.”

Cabello isn’t losing her footing in music, though. In January, she and Camilo dropped the video for “Ambulancia,” their 2022 single. She was also nominated at this month’s 2023 Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her collaborative track “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran.

