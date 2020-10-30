Halloween is this weekend, which means the domination of Christmas music is right around the corner. While Mariah Carey is still crowned the Queen of Christmas, Carly Rae Jepsen is giving her a run for her money by sharing the Christmas letdown anthem “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

Over the snappy beat, Jepsen sings of all the things that could go wrong during the jolly season: her family feeds her vegan boyfriend fish, her uncle spews politics, and her grandpa accidentally at an edible.

Explaining the meaning behind the track in a statement, Jepsen said that while Christmas is her favorite holiday, it can also serve as a major stressor:

“I love the old-fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and… my list is endless. But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it ‘Christmas versus expectation.’ […] Christmas holiday is my favorite time of year. I love it. But so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs too in the process. So if you are lucky enough to get to be with the ones that matter most to you this year- embrace it! And if things go south just remember, ‘the secret is to sing a little song to survive… that it’s not Christmas till somebody cries!'”

Further celebrating the release of “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries,” Jepsen shared an adorable holiday throwback of her with a homemade snowman. “Let’s have a chat about that Mr. Frosty the Triangle Snowman,” she wrote.

Is it Christmas yet? Wrote a ditty about Xmas vs. reality. Should I release it? Let’s have a chat about that Mr. Frosty the Triangle Snowman. pic.twitter.com/oc29gy1weY — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 26, 2020

Listen to “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” above.