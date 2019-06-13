Charli XCX Is Finally Ready To Be A Pop Star

Getty Image

When her newly-announced third official album, Charli, comes out this fall, Charli XCX will have been making music for almost a decade. At just 26, the British pop visionary has been shadowboxing fame for nearly half her life. First, there was the Icona Pop hit “I Love It” in 2013, a lip-smacking, sweetly high-octane tune that any writer would be a fool to give away, but Charli did it anyway, appearing as a guest on the track instead of as the primary artist. Was it a fluke? Bad luck? It could happen to anyone, I suppose — except then it happened again on “Fancy” when she wrote a hook so huge and swaggering that it helped make Iggy Azalea famous back in 2014. And, in 2015, she did it once more, giving away “Same Old Love” to Selena Gomez, who rode its success to a No. 5 hit on the Billboard charts as an anchor for her own second album, Revival.

Meanwhile, the songs Charli kept for herself, on 2013’s synthy True Romance and 2014’s punk-pop, ’90s-leaning Sucker never became hits, with the exception of “Boom Clap,” her first top ten Billboard smash, which was buoyed by its inclusion in that summer’s teen romance flick, The Fault In Our Stars. Now with two full-length albums and one minor hit of her own to show for it Charli’s status as a pop star was in a strange place. Clearly, she could write a hit, and clearly, she had a devoted fanbase, but these factors weren’t translating into successful albums. Was it self-sabotage? Insecurity? Just bad luck? In 2016 she released a short EP, Vroom Vroom, that barely piqued any interest, another mixtape made with PC Music collective members Sophie and A. G. Cook in early 2017, Number 1 Angel, didn’t receive the attention it deserved.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Then, at the tail end of 2017, just after all the year-end lists, recaps and final words on the year in music had finished rolling out, Charli XCX did the unexpected — she dropped another mixtape. Released on December 15 — and recorded in a flurry just a few months before with producer and collaborator A.G. Cook of PC Music — this mixtape managed to skip the normal hype and release cycles of an album drop, and totally reset Charli’s career. Pop 2 had staying power, beyond the release she’d shared earlier in the year, Number 1 Angel, beyond her earlier two official album releases, and far beyond 2017’s year-end lists, still picking up acclaim from critics a whole year after it dropped.

The songs were linear and almost unfinished, drawing in a host of collaborators but keeping Charli at the center, as the primary artist, not as a feature on her own songs. Forward-thinking and out-of-nowhere, this was off-kilter, cupcake-sweet pop that was also sharp as a razor, and drew from the corners of pop that other stars might’ve ignored: Caroline Polachek, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo and Kim Petras all appeared, along with other more regular Charli collaborators like Brooke Candy and MØ. the release confirmed what long-time fans suspected Charli had always had in her. Still, the tape was critically acclaimed but not necessarily a mainstream success — it was passed around like a secret, and never got the full attention that a label-sanctioned official album (that wasn’t released a few days before Christmas) would receive.