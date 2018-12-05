Getty Image

Spotify is really not letting us rest today. Alongside a fantastic cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” courtesy of Phoebe Bridgers, the streaming platform released a pair of excellent tracks from Christine And The Queens this morning. The French electro-pop musician re-recorded her own song “The Walker” and shared a brand new cover, a lush interpretation of Sade’s “No Ordinary Love.”

The singer (real name Héloïse Letissier) transforms the 1992 R&B classic into a snappy, synth-driven pop track. While it sounds pretty different from the original, Letissier maintains the sex appeal of Sade’s version. (It’s practically built into the DNA of the song.) Sung by the openly pansexual Letissier, “No Ordinary Love” becomes a slinky anthem of queer desire. “No Ordinary Love” is a classic for a reason — the desire and longing in the song shape-shifts, becoming something new every time it’s performed.

Letissier also recently visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge recently, performing a soulful version of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” (with a little Kate Bush interpolation thrown in for good measure). Christine And The Queens are touring Europe in the spring. A North American tour hasn’t been announced yet, but if these live-recorded covers are any indication, Letissier’s music really comes alive performed live.

Listen to Christine And The Queens’ Spotify Singles, including the cover of “No Ordinary Love,” below.