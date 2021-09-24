Charli XCX Has Eminem And LMFAO Songs On Her Eclectic Funeral Playlist

Generally speaking, humans tend to spend some significant chunk of time pondering their own mortality. Charli XCX is among those, and when it comes to her funeral, she has already made a playlist for the occasion, and it’s a wild bunch of songs.

In a new i-D feature, Charli compiled a playlist of songs to be played at her funeral and some of the standout picks including LMFAO and Lil Jon’s “Shots,” Nicki Minaj and Eminem’s “Roman’s Revenge,” and a couple of songs from Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, “Waves” and “Fade.”

On its surface, this mix of songs doesn’t necessarily seem like fitting funeral music. Charli explained the thought process behind making her picks, though, saying, “I’m imagining my friends and family will be present at my funeral and each one of the songs on this list has a personal connection to one of my friends. Either the song reminds me of them, or it’s their favorite song, or it’s the song we share memories to or dance to together all the time. That’s why it’s quite diverse I suppose.”

As for the most meaningful pick on the playlist, Charli explained, “I think probably ‘Opus’ by Eric Prydz, because I’ve shared a moment with all of my friends to that song, both together in one room and separately. It really reminds me of feeling euphoric with people I’m closest to.”

