When Does Charli XCX’s New Album Come Out?

Charli XCX shared last week that she and George Daniel, drummer for The 1975, will be “f*cking for life!!!” Charli XCX has since deleted her Instagram post, but People confirmed that the couple are engaged. Charli began this year remixing Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome To My Island” with Daniel, and she ended it on the red carpet at the 2023 British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, where she was asked by ES Magazine to identify the highlight of her year. (There was a bop for the Barbie soundtrack squeezed in there as well.)

The platinum-certified pop star stopped herself from saying the first thing that popped into her head before finally replying, “Um, I finished a record, but it’s not out. So, next year, that will be out, and then I can say that’s my highlight.”

Not to be that person, Charli, but technically, releasing an album will be your highlight of 2024, and we will never know what you refrained from publicly sharing as your true highlight of 2023.

Regardless, Charli XCX doubled down on album mode by posting an Instagram carousel from Monday’s (December 4) British Fashion Awards alongside the caption, “bye for now.” That can only mean one thing: The next time we hear from her, she will probably wipe all of her social media accounts and announce her aforementioned new album.

Charli XCX’s last LP, Crash, arrived in March 2022 and was met with such success that she wasn’t sure how to follow it up.

“It’s still a shock to me — and it’s quite stressful because I’m like, ‘Oh crap, what do I do now?'” she told BBC Music in August 2022. “I feel like the narrative around my work has often been, ‘She’s one step ahead,’ or, ‘She’s pushing the boundaries and no one ever quite gets her.’ So to achieve these things feels really special and unique, and it’s something I feel like I’ve achieved with my fans. But at the same time, what does it mean for me?”

It sounds like we’ll all find out together in 2024.

